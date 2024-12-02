Moka, Go-Pay team up for cashless payments in Indonesia

Following this partnership, Moka’s partners can accept Go-Pay as a form of cashless payment. Moka has been an independent platform so far and it also accepts digital payments from other companies, including Ovo (the wallet used by Grab), as well as other mobile wallets like Dana and LinkAja.

Earlier in 2019, Go-Jek has announced its collaboration with digital wallet LinkAja to add the latter’s solution into its mobile app later in 2019.

According to the press release, the partnership between LinkAja and Go-Jek was founded aiming to support the nation’s cashless movement and to accelerate cashless adoption in Indonesia.