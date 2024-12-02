Mohegan Digital integrates PayNearMe's MoneyLine payment platform

PayNearMe’s MoneyLine platform enables Mohegan Digital to offer players a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options, along with sophisticated fraud and risk prevention capabilities, through a single integration.











Augmenting payment options and security measures

Mohegan Digital will accept deposits via debit and credit cards, PayPal, Venmo, Guaranteed ACH, and cash at retail, offering their players a full suite of deposit choices. Players can access their winnings quickly through multiple payout options, including push to debit, ACH, PayPal, and Venmo. Additionally, as is standard with all PayNearMe clients, Mohegan Digital will be connected to multiple merchant processors, providing full card processing redundancy with a single integration and single contract.

Officials from Mohegan Digital explained that PayNearMe has done the hard work of building a technology infrastructure that enables them to connect to multiple merchant processors. This was an important consideration because anytime they experience a processor outage, they stand to lose players.





Expanding data insights and regulatory compliance capabilities

Through MoneyLine, Mohegan Digital will also gain access to PayNearMe’s Insights dashboard, a data-rich tool designed to provide operators with a deep understanding of player payment behaviour. By leveraging this data, Mohegan Digital can identify trends, pinpoint areas for improvement, and continuously upgrading the player experience.

PayNearMe's MoneyLine platform is purpose-built for the unique regulatory and payment complexities of iGaming and online sports betting. The company currently facilitates deposits and payouts for licensed operators in 25 states.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from PayNearMe said they are happy to be selected as the exclusive payment platform provider for Mohegan Digital's online gaming offering in Pennsylvania. Their commitment is to help operators get to market quickly with the payment types and optimisation tools they need to deliver a great player experience. They look forward to supporting Mohegan Digital's growth as they expand their online gaming presence.