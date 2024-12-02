Mohawk to expands ecommerce brands in China

During the first quarter of 2020, Mohawk intends to launch its first product for sale in China on the Tmall platform and to expand its product offerings over the course of 2020.

Mohawk uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products, and it predominantly operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, and Walmart. The company has incubated and grouped four owned and operated brands: hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6.



