ModusLink launches worldwide Subscription Solution

The platform-agnostic solution, powered through Poetic software, is a global full omnichannel offering for creating and managing online subscriptions, sdcexec.com reports. Its functionality includes multiple payment options, financial management and tax services, entitlement management, systems integration, invoicing and fulfillment.

The ModusLink Subscription Solution is offering the entire subscription lifecycle process from the initial subscription order through pre-delivery notification. Users have the option of integrating ModusLink Subscription Solution either as a standalone offering or via ModusLink Poetic Service Cloud, which enables end customers to tailor their subscriptions from product selection to delivery schedule directly in a merchant’s online store and modify it at any time.

Subscription management features include multiple subscription and recurring payment options based on business needs. The options are merchant-initiated subscription billing in which merchants offer their own subscription and marketing models, controlling all billing parameters on their systems. They also include an automated billing plan in which stored payment plans allow the collection of regular payments from buyers in a predefined automated way, and the model in which merchants can manage recurring payments, and access rights to intellectual property, content and services for all their products on premise or in the cloud.

Another set of features include subscription registration integration with resellers and partner systems, support of built-in and external web store integration for subscription ordering, fixed calendar dates, floating time periods, and count-based and registration anniversary-based delivery schedules, automated email notification deliveries and renewal fulfillment.

Payment features include all transactions routed and processed through a single integration, mobile point of sale, ecommerce, mcommerce and e-terminal (MOTO) all configured and managed through a single dashboard, full merchant control of payment management, and the ability to request varying debit amounts and/or frequencies (e.g. first month free or changing payment amounts).

Global scalability features include access to more than 250 global and localised payment acquirers, cross-border processing and local acquiring on a global scale, multi-region, multi-language and multi-product line subscription program structures, full coverage of value-added tax (VAT), indirect tax models, import/export taxing and reporting, Intrastat reporting, and support for regulatory or industry body compliance, such as the European Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive (WEEE).

Risk management features include over 120 risk checks, including tokenization for recurring payments, to protect against fraud and chargebacks, compliance with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) data security standard.