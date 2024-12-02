ModusLink incorporates SEPA Direct Debit from P4 Solutions

Following the alliance, ModusLink Global Solutions can now provide their online clients with an additional financial management service that provides access to SEPA Direct Debit Processing.

The e-mandate tool included in the SEPA Direct Debit Processing solution provides additional capability, making it possible to perform an e-mandate virtually in a secure manner. This includes risk management, a white-label payment page for the online customer with authentication features (signature, SMS, PIN-TAN, email and quality call), transaction processing with the bank and management of the various e-mandates on a secure server. The tool also manages format reconciliation and bank file generation.

P4 Solutions is a solutions provider specializing in online business, which provides PSPs/ISOs and banks with individually developed gateways and software for online payment processing. P4 has an individual SEPA e-mandate server for online business and offers a solution for PSPs, ISOs and banks to handle this.

ModusLinks e-Business suite of solutions provides brand owners and retailers a set of integrated services which range from e-commerce and financial management to a full suite of marketing and loyalty, customer care, fulfilment, entitlement management and returns processes.