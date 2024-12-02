ModusLink and Credorax enter strategic alliance

As per the agreement, ModusLink’s online merchants will leverage Credorax’s acquiring solutions. Through a digital platform, Credorax enables merchants and PSPs to manage and conduct all of their online payments business through a single source instead of fragmented solutions dispersed in different geographical locations.

ModusLinks e-Business suite of solutions provides brand owners and retailers a set of integrated services which range from ecommerce and financial management to a full suite of marketing and loyalty, customer care, fulfilment, entitlement management and returns processes.

Credorax provides online payment processing and acquiring bank services to online merchants worldwide. The company is a licensed financial institution and a Visa and MasterCard principal member.