Modulr, Paxport team up to provide payment solution for travel industry

Paxport, a provider of travel technology and services, connects providers and sales channels through its automated merchandising and distribution system for the travel industry. By partnering with Modulr, a Payments-as-a-Service API platform for digital businesses, the company will be able to offer 24/7, real-time payments to its customers and provide tour operators and travel agents with a wider choice of payment options.

Modulr’s digital payment accounts will streamline Paxport’s new payment service, Pax2Pay, by enabling customers to pay out using multiple payment methods and currencies.

Moreover, Pax2Pay aims to reduce administrative costs for the OTAs and tour operators by centralising reconciliation – reducing the complexity of manually moving payments back and forth between multiple PSPs.