Modo, Alliance Data to deliver data-driven payments experiences

Alliance Data will leverage Modo’s cloud-based payment event service to create Loyalty and Checkout Events that engage consumers while requiring limited technical change for retailers.

Modo conducts the exchange of payment event data across platforms on behalf of banks, payments networks and providers. Its cloud based service enables payment interoperability by allowing clients to store, share, and track payment event data. Modos service normalises payment event data across various payment systems, improving integrations, operational and speed to market.

The two companies are speaking on data-driven retail experiences at Money20/20 US on the 23rd of October.