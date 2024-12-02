MODIFI secures USD 100 million facility from HSBC

This new partnership with HSBC Innovation Banking is in line with MODIFI’s ambitions to diversify its funding sources with world-class capital providers. MODIFI was founded in 2018 with the goal of making trade seamless and transparent for businesses around the globe. The company is challenging the status quo for exporters and importers alike by allowing them to gain full control of cross-border trade against all odds of supply chain disruptions.

Before securing this USD 100 million debt facility from HSBC, MODIFI also closed a similar USD 75 million facility with another leading global financial institution. MODIFI representatives cited by financialit.net expressed their excitement to partner with HSBC to meet the growing demand of their customers for higher liquidity. They also talked about the growing need for innovative solutions that remove barriers, increase transparency, and enable small and midsize businesses to trade on the same level with larger corporates.

Other news from MODIFI

In May 2023, MODIFI worked with payments platform Airwallex to launch Global Account Solutions for transferring money across multiple regions. By leveraging Airwallex's global payments and financial infrastructure, MODIFI has created Global Account Solutions. This payment tool facilitates a seamless payment integration for exporters in China and large buyers around the world while addressing the complexities and high costs of cross-border payments and invoice financing.

Global Account Solution was created to address the financing pain points of B2B exporters, as well as meet the cash flow needs of ecommerce marketplace vendors and non-traditional businesses. MODIFI works with platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, JD Worldwide, Wayfair, Tmall International, Coupang, and Temu.

In January 2022, MODIFI acquired Seawise Capital’s trade finance and SaaS business in India. The transaction related to the future business of the Seawise portfolio, and both parties agreed to keep further details private. MODIFI is one of the digital trade finance platforms for SMEs that spans the three major trading regions of Europe, Asia, and North America. It provides SMEs with digital solutions to finance and manage their trades, protect them from counterparty risk, and track their shipments.

In the same month, MODIFI collaborated with Tradeling, which is an e-marketplace focused on business-to-business (B2B) transactions in the MENA region. With MODIFI's solution, Tradeling gained the ability to provide buyers with favourable payment terms of 30, 60 or 90 days, while paying their suppliers early.