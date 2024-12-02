Modern Treasury partners with Brico to simplify money licence process





The collaboration aims to help businesses integrate licensing compliance with their payment operations infrastructure, reducing barriers to entry for companies adopting embedded payments.











As embedded payments continue to grow, companies face increasing regulatory challenges. State-specific money transmission licensing requirements add complexity, making compliance costly and time-consuming. Brico’s AI-powered licensing platform will provide an automated solution for businesses seeking to navigate these regulatory hurdles. Meanwhile, Modern Treasury’s payment operations software will enable simple money movement, ensuring that mutual clients can manage transactions with real-time tracking and automated reconciliation.





The growth of embedded payments

Embedded payments are transforming industries as businesses digitise financial transactions. According to Juniper Research, the global transaction value of embedded payments is projected to grow by 134% by 2028, reaching USD 2.6 trillion. This surge highlights the demand for streamlined payment solutions that integrate compliance and financial operations.

For companies looking to embed payment solutions, compliance and payment infrastructure are critical yet complex components. The cost of obtaining and maintaining state licences, combined with the need for payment and ledger auditability, often creates a barrier to entry – especially for SMEs. The partnership between Modern Treasury and Brico seeks to remove these obstacles, enabling businesses to scale faster while ensuring regulatory compliance.

By combining Brico’s AI-powered licensing automation with Modern Treasury’s payment operations software, the partnership is positioned to help companies navigate regulatory requirements while accelerating go-to-market timelines. As Embedded Finance reshapes industries, this collaboration aims to provide businesses with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital and compliance-driven financial landscape.

As regulatory scrutiny on financial services increases, fintech companies are seeking partnerships that simplify compliance while improving operational efficiency. By addressing key pain points in licensing and money movement, this partnership could serve as a model for future fintech innovations that balance growth with regulatory responsibility.