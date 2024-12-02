Mobylabs integrates Fingerprint Cards touch sensor

AIRTAG Sense is a compact keyfob that allows its user to securely store any contactless product like a public transit card, payment or loyalty card and access it with a simple touch.

Fingerprint Cards develops, produces, and markets biometric components that verify a person’s identity through analysis and matching of an individual’s unique fingerprint in Sweden and internationally. The company’s products include biometric fingerprint sensors and its technology is used in smart cards, mobile phones, tablets, and remote controls; information technology; Internet security; and access controls applications.