MoboMoney, ToneTag unveil sound-based contactless payments

The company has tied up with ToneTag, a software development kit (SDK) that allows offline, contactless payments using sound as well as NFC, depending upon the user device and retail POS hardware.

As this technology enables contactless payments through sound waves, there is no dependence on any specific platform and it will enable payments on any device such as smartphones, EDC machines, POS devices and even feature phones. The payments using sound will work on the existing MoboMoney ecosystem as well.

In addition to merchant payments, this technology can facilitate P2P money transfer between two mobile devices.

The consumer initiates the payment and the merchant accepts, leading to data transfer using audible or inaudible sound frequencies. Since the technology is also compatible with legacy POS terminals, it enables proximity payments to work on the existing 1.2m POS terminal network in India.

Customers and merchants can download the MoboMoney mobile application integrated with ToneTag SDK to start making and accepting digital payments.