MOBOfree drives e-payments boom in Africa

Over the same period, the number of registered users of MOBOfree.com in Uganda increased by more than 1555%, resulting in a 5548% increase in the number of classifieds published the marketplace. With 4 million registered users, including 2 million monthly active users in Nigeria and a strong footprint in Uganda and Zimbabwe, MOBOfree is one of the largest classifieds platforms in Africa, enabling e-payments development in the region.

Nigerias ecommerce market is developing rapidly, with an estimated growth rate of 25% annually and a potential worth of USD 10 billion, with around 300,000 online orders currently being placed on a daily basis. A report released by McKinsey & Company indicated that ecommerce could account for 10% of retail sales in Nigeria, Africas largest economies, by 2025. The MOBOfree technological platform makes buying and selling online available to any African user with any device, not only for PCs and smartphones but also for old phones with small screens (known as feature phones).

