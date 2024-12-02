Mobispot Social Systems pilots payments and loyalty solutions via NFC wristbands

The wristband has a micropayments wallet attached, which can be used for in-campus payments, for buying things from vending machines or corporate cafeterias.

The compatibility with some transportation systems and loyalty systems are currently under testing.

Apps are also being developed by independent service providers, such as universities and office campuses, financial institutions and transportation companies. Developers can order a Mobispot demonstration kit with API tools to build their own features.

The wristbands typically contain Mifare Plus chips. Other chips, such as Mifare DesFire and Sony Felica, can also be incorporated in the bands depending on the territory and local transport applications.