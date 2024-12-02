MobiPay launches mobile wallet for Vodafone Ukraine

The mobile wallet will function on the mWallet platform and will allow Vodafone clients to make payments using their smartphones. Besides connecting payments, the mobile wallet will also be connected to the user’s ID and will offer loyalty services such as gift cards and mileage accumulation.

The mobile wallet covers about 3000 service providers, allows P2P transactions between bank cards and gives users the possibility to pay with their credit/debit cards or with money stored on their Vodafone account. The mobile’s security function is based on fingerprint authentication.

The payments infrastructure is supported by Mastercard via its mobile wallet development platform, MasterPass.