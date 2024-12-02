Mobile.de collaborates with Mangopay





Through this partnership, consumers buying or selling via Mobile.de can pay or get paid for their vehicle within the secure environment of the marketplace. By embedding payments within the platform, the solution is set to offer users an improved experience as they make transactions when buying or selling their car.











Mobile.de – Mangopay partnership objectives and capabilities

As per the information detailed in the press release, leveraging Mangopay’s wallet-based payment technology, which aims to have a simple process for transferring funds, allows consumers purchasing a car through Mobile.de’s marketplace to have the certainty of funds being transferred only after they confirm their acquisition. Additionally, sellers receive a trusted environment for processing transfers, with transactions being made into an account of their choice. The newly introduced end-to-end user journey enables consumers to not leave Mobile.de’s marketplace, conducting all their operations onto the platform. As an automotive marketplace, Mobile.de currently has approximately 1.4 million advertised cars, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s services are used by both private customers and 40,000 registered automotive dealers, with Mobile.de also providing financial and leasing options.



According to Mobile.de’s officials, purchasing a car represents a major spending for many individuals and they require a payment solution that can ensure their safety and security. The collaboration with Mangopay allowed the company to launch Safe Pay, with the payment capability supporting the improvement of the user’s car buying journey. Representatives from Mangopay underlined that the company is committed to assisting the development of marketplaces and the partnership with Mobile.de aims to support the latter in enhancing its offer and customer experience. With its solutions, Mangopay intends to drive Mobile.de’s expansion and deliver a customer-centric approach. Mangopay’s modular payment infrastructure covers platform payment requirements, including pay in and payouts, for several platform business models and workflows. Since the beginning of its operations in 2013, the company supported over 2,500 platforms and marketplaces.





