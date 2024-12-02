Mobile wallets are yet to be widely adopted - report

According to a new report from Trustev, a company that helps retailers and banks prevent online fraud, not many people are using mobile wallets, even though they have the application on their phones.

Trustev has found that only about 1 in 5 people (20.7 %) in the US who have an iPhone that works with Apple Pay (the iPhone 6 and newer) have tried Apple Pay.

Of those who have used Apple Pay, 56 % report that they only use it once during a typical week, and 15.3 % say they never use it during the week.

Also, only 14% of people who have the Samsung Galaxy S5 and S6 have ever used Samsung Pay or Android Pay. Of those people who have, only 36.17 % use it once in the typical week and 38.3 % report they never use it.

One of the reasons mobile payments havent caught on is that paying with a credit card is “very easy” or “easy” (more than 82 % of survey respondents reported).

Another reason is that mobile payments are relatively new: Apple Pay has only been available since September 2014, while Android Pay became available in the US in September of this year. Samsung Pay has been available for just over a month.

On the other hand, Auriemma Consulting Group has found that 42 % of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus owners have used Apple Pay, and that people who use the feature are very satisfied with it.

A Samsung spokesperson said that when the company beta-tested Samsung Pay in the US, 88% of people who used it said they were most likely to continue using the feature, and 85 % reported they were most likely to recommend it to a colleague or friend.

Samsung has also said that people in the US who use Samsung Pay are likely to use it again. The company has reported an average of eight Samsung Pay transactions per user.