Mobile wallet BPP Pay launches in Brazil, plans expansion

The fintech, via its subsidiary, BPP International, a payments and card-issuing company, is also looking at the Latin American market as the region’s demand for mobile wallets has increased, since many of the countries in this region have not yet had access to Samsung Pay or Google Pay.

BPP Pay is supported by the Visa Token Service (VTS) technology, designed to make purchases without exposing personal details. This technology replaces information such as the 16-digit card, expiration date and security code with a unique digital identifier called a payment token.

Currently, the fintech has more than one million customers on Android and will launch for iOS users as well.