Mobile search results impact local purchasing decisions - report

According to a study commissioned by Local Corporation, a technology platform which connects merchants and consumers, peer reviews (42%) and search results showing local availability (31%) also help sway buying decisions. The e-tailing group conducted research for the Mobile Local Shopper Insights Study by surveying nearly 1,300 consumers in March 2014. The respondents — comprising of 54% male and 46% female shoppers — all were smartphone owners that use iPhone (54%) and Android (45%) devices.

The study revealed that as mobile adoption continues to rise, search engines (73%) continue to be in the top channels for conducting product research. Although search engines are used most frequently by mobile consumers, 33% use the specific retail web site and 24% use retail mobile apps to research products and services.

Additionally, the study also indicated that there is a vast difference between how male and female shoppers use mobile devices while researching products and making a final purchase decision. Women are more likely to be influenced to purchase by email marketing than men (33% vs. 27%). However, men are more influenced by search results listings than women (51% vs. 48%).

Finally, the study revealed that despite mobile becoming an important researching tool for shoppers, many are still reluctant to purchase products with their devices due to data and security concerns. Only 27% of the consumers surveyed have made a purchase using their mobile device; Visa (24%) and PayPal (21%) were the most trusted brands for mobile wallets and payments.