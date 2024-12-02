Mobile revenues for UK retailers increase by 79 percent following December sales

Visualsoft, an ecommerce and digital agency, interviewed more than 1,600 UK retailers and found that total sales revenues (for all channels) were up by a 25% year-on-year, compared to figures from 2016.

The order value has also risen by 24% signaling a continuous appetite for online shopping. This is despite figures showing retail sales in December drop by 1.5% compared to November 2017.

The main takeaway from the research is that mobile becomes an increasingly important sales channel. Even more so, as Google will rank websites according to how they perform on mobile.