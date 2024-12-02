Mobile represents 44 percent of online transactions in Europe

The report, titled Global Commerce Review Q2 2018, revealed that transactions completed on the smartphone continue to rise globally, especially in Northern Europe and Japan, where over half of online transactions are done by utilising a mobile phone. In Europe, Sweden is the absolute leader, with 60%.

The report analysed browsing and purchasing data from over 5,000 retailers in over 80 countries across the globe, and it found out that shoppers are using the mobile web and apps more and more for purchasing items.

Apps are an important driver of online sales, with a 30% year-over-year increase in the share of in-app transactions. According to the report, customers are more likely to convert when they are shopping on a dedicated shopping app instead of using a mobile website. In the US, for example, the conversion rate on shopping apps is over three times higher than on mobile web.

Currently, Northern Europe and Japan are leaders in mobile shopping. The top 5 consists of four European markets: Sweden, Norway, the UK, and Denmark.