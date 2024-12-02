Mobile POS might boost restaurant and retail revenue

The survey shows that 79% responded that tech options increase convenience. Also, 70% said that more tech in restaurants increases order accuracy and speeds up service over all.

Furthermore, 34% of people surveyed said that these kinds of tech options encourage them to dine out or order in more. 34% sounds like a low number, but it’s a group who weren’t planning on spending money to begin with, so any part of it will add incremental income.

Moreover, 35% said they’re more likely to choose a restaurant with tech options over one that doesn’t have any. When making a decision about where to eat, 3 out of 10 people make a decision based on criteria that has nothing to do with food.