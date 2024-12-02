Mobile payments via Dutch digital currency

Gulden has announced their app update will allow their users to wire money to any IBAN/SEPA QR code using the Gulden for iOS and Android apps as well as pay any Bitcoin merchant. Users have to scan a SEPA QR with their Gulden wallet or copy an IBAN to their clipboard to “Pay from clipboard”.

Nocks doesn’t have access to the user’s Gulden, but helps transact euros from A to B the moment a transaction is initiated.

The future developments of Gulden are made public through their Roadmap. Their goal is to make Gulden universally applicable so everyone can benefit of Blockchain technology.