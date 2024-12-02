Mobile payments to reach 5 bln users by 2019 - Ovum

Of the three segments covered in the new forecast – m-commerce, person-to-person (P2P) mobile money transfers, and mobile proximity payments – m-commerce is the biggest in terms of users and transaction value.

Ovum forecasts 452.78 million global m-commerce users in 2014, rising to 2.07 billion users in 2019. The global transaction value of m-commerce will grow from USD 50.92 billion in 2014 to USD 693.36 billion by 2019.

The company said China will have 370.29 million m-commerce users by 2019, making it the largest m-commerce user base in the world. M-commerce transaction value – fuelled by players such as Alibaba and Tencent — in China will reach USD 79.36 billion in 2019. China will be the second largest country for m-commerce – behind the US.