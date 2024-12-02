Mobile payments provider Beam expands into new markets

According to the company, it gained around 1 million new users since launching in the UAE in 2012. Thus, Beam plans to expand further towards the Middle East and Europe, starting operations in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan during the first six months on 2019. The company already has a foothold in Australia and Sweden.

However, the rush to expand overseas comes after Beam’s UAE operations were acquired by Majid Al Futtaim, one of the largest privately held brick and mortar retail conglomerates in the region.

Beam attempts to differentiate its offering by providing users a hyper-local experience and by offering loyalty rewards, cashback programmes, and incentives within its ecosystem.