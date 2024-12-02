Mobile payments on the rise in Canada

According to a research published on eMarketer site, in 2015 one quarter of those surveyed said they planned to make more mobile payments over the coming year; in 2016 they were one third. Bigger steps come with nonmillennials, who are 10 % points more likely to say they plan to make more mobile payments in 2016 than in 2015.

Mobile payment users in Canada use a range of mobile payment apps, depending on both age and gender. PayPal is the most popular, and is used more by males than females, and less by millennials than nonmillennials.

The figures show that 76% of male mobile payment users in Canada compared to 63% of females use Paypal. Furthermore, 67% of millennials use it, along with 72% of nonmillennials. PayPal has become a traditional mobile payment app that older users find trustworthy.

Meanwhile, other gender and age disparities exist. Take the Starbucks app, used more frequently by females and by millennials. And then there’s Google Wallet: 31% of millennial users in Canada use it compared to 19% of nonmillennials.