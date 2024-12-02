Mobile payments grows at 55% year-on-year

According to Netherlands-based global payment services company Adyen, mobile payments account for 19.5% of all transactions worldwide in December 2013, a growth of 55% year-over-year, up from 12.6% the previous December.

The report revealed that for the travel vertical segment, there was an increase of 22% in mobile payments and passes every other vertical with nearly 30% of all transactions made over smartphone or tablet. Gaming has seen the greatest increase in mobile payments over the last four months, up by 35% to 12%. Mobile transaction volume in retail has also risen by a third, up to 23%. Ticketing now sees 20% of transactions on mobile devices, up by 12%, and digital goods payments are 18% mobile, up by 9%.

For all verticals except retail, smartphone payments outweighed tablet payments in volume. Yet tablets showed comparatively far higher average transaction value than smartphones or even PCs in the majority of cases. Of the five verticals, travel is the only one to show PCs dominating over tablets in terms of transaction value, despite having the highest share of mobile payments in volume.

The transaction volume in travel: smartphones 17.5%; tablets 11.9%; retail: tablets 15.9%; smartphones 7.1%; ticketing: smartphones 13%, tablets 7.5%; gaming: smartphones 9%; tablets 3%; digital goods: smartphones 13%; tablets 5%

