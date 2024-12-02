Mobile payments app Yoyo raises USD 15 mln

The UK-based fintech app allows its 400,000 registered users to pay for goods using their smartphones in over 1,700 outlets, including Caffé Nero and Planet Organic.

According to Yoyo, this new funding will allow the compnay to provide the benefits of customer identification and mobile engagement to a wider array of retailers, large and small, in the UK and across Europe.

The app is one of many mobile payment apps replacing physical payment, with its own personalized loyalty and rewards programs. It uses customer data to help retailers tailor rewards programs that appeal to individual consumers.

The deal awaits approval from the UKs Financial Conduct Authority.