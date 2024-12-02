Mobile payments app using blockchain technology launched in India

The Singapore-based fintech company has launched the blockchain and artificial intelligence-based payments application for iOS users in India. Users of this application can pay for utilities such as electricity, DTH, and phone bills.

iOS users can download the application from the App store. It requires users to create a LALA ID, which would be universally accepted.

The application will allow users to utilise services like paying for prepaid and postpaid phone bills, landline bills, DTH, data card top-ups and online recharges offered by 29 services providers, according to a press release issued by LALA World.