Mobile payments app Pingit launches online shop

This is expected to provide consumers with a one-stop-shop to browse and buy a wide selection of wearable payment accessories, enabling them to pay in a streamlined manner, no matter who they bank with.

Customers will be able to purchase Pingit’s newly-released range of fashion and lifestyle accessories embedded with payment capabilities, from key fobs to wearable payment bands to the Loop. The company stated in a press release that over the next few months customers will be able to buy a wide range of partner products as well, from companies such as Timex, Guess, Hugo Boss, and Tovi Sorga.

All Pingit payment devices come with features that aim to help consumers stay in control of their spending via the app. Users can top up and monitor purchases on the free Pingit mobile app. They can spend with their device anywhere contactless is accepted, with each transaction covered by a fraud protection system.