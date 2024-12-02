Mobile payments account for 25 percent of all US Starbucks transactions

Mobile order & pay transactions represent 6% of the total, reaching 7% in September 2016. Approximately 3.300 of their stores are handling 10% of orders at peak via mobile order & pay, Starbucks says.

What` s more, in 600 stores, mobile order & pay represents over 20% of orders at peak, triple the number from 2015.

The service was rolled out across the US in September 2015.