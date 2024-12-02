Mobile payment platform QuikWallet secures USD 1.6 mln in funding

Including this round of funding, the venture has raised USD 2.1 million in all so far, and is looking to raise USD 5 million in Series A financing.

The venture currently caters to about 1,000 restaurants and small merchants. QuikWallet started off as a payments and loyalty app for restaurants and has evolved into a platform that serves diverse merchant categories – from small neighborhood stores, florists, education institutions to car service centres.

The platform provides merchants with options to help collect payments both offline as well as online.