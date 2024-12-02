Mobile payment gateway Chillr extends bank partnerships, plans to launch in more cities

The payment gateway app, which had tied-up with HDFC Bank earlier this year, aims to partner 15 top banks by the end of March next year. Currently, it has about 200 merchant users across seven cities.

Chillr doesn’t act as a payment wallet, but is linked directly to the customers bank account and can be accessed using a personal mobile PIN.

Additionally, the company is in the process of tying up with local businesses and Kirana stores to power its person-to-merchant transactions, and it aims to bring on board up to 30,000 merchants by March 2016.