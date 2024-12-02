Mobile payment company Mezu rolls out digital debit card

Mezu is a mobile payments app with a linked bank account (and now a debit card) that enables users to pay and collect money. Unlike other mobile payment services, Mezu doesn’t require users to share any personal information when they send or receive money.

The app and debit card can be used both in the US and internationally. Moreover, with Mezu, there’s no need to exchange phone numbers or emails, and transactions won’t be shared publicly.

When the featured privacy setting is turned on, Mezu users can give and get money via the Mezu app with a unique, one-time encrypted 4-digit code or QR code. The app also allows users to request money. In order to fund a Mezu account, one can set up a direct deposit or link an external bank account.

Through a partnership with Mastercard, Mezu customers can now activate a MezuCard from within the Mezu app and instantly use it anywhere Mastercard is accepted. MezuCard integrates with mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay.