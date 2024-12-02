Mobile payment checkout now part of Choice Market app

Customers will have the option to skip the checkout process, order and pay ahead via the Choice Mobile App or checkout as they normally would at any other store.

The store, which will open during the second half of 2019, will include a 2,700-square-foot Choice Market as well as fuel pumps, electric vehicle supercharging, bike share terminal, electric scooter charging stations and solar collection on the canopy.

To enable the autonomous checkout, Choice is partnering with AVA Retail, which uses artificial intelligence, computer vision and internet of things to track customer purchases within the store. This platform leverages Microsoft Azure cloud.