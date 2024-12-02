Mobile payment apps usage is up in the UK - report

But the UK lags behind countries such as Turkey, Poland, the US, Italy and Spain – which had the highest levels of expected take-up of mobile payment apps in the 15 countries studied for the ING International Survey on Mobile Banking.

Nearly 1 in 3 (30%) people in the UK said they already use mobile payments, a figure which was higher than the levels found in France, Germany and Australia.

Across the European countries surveyed, 33% of people have already used a mobile payment app and this is expected to increase to just over half (51%) in the next 12 months.

In general, for those who have not yet used mobile payment apps, a lack of trust was found to be the main reason for this.

Half (50%) of those surveyed across Europe said they now use physical cash much less than they did 12 months ago. And the trend looks set to continue, with 84% of these people saying they intend to use even less cash in the coming year.

More than 14,800 consumers living in Turkey, Poland, Italy, Spain, Romania, the UK, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, the US and Australia took part in the survey.