Mobile overtakes desktop in ecommerce push - report

This increase was justified by growing smartphone use in conducting e-shopping by more US consumers, and expanded smartphone lead over tablets from 14% to 25%, according to a report issued by Branding Brand mobile commerce platform, emarketer.com reports.

Between May 2014 and May 2015, the share of US ecommerce revenues coming from mobile rose from 23% to 27%, all thanks to smartphones, which increased their share from 9% to 13% as tablets held steady at 14%. At the same time, desktops accounted for the remaining 73% of the USD 366.3 million in ecommerce revenues.

While conversion rates on mobile also trailed those on desktop, they had gained ground. Between May 2014 and May 2015, the average ecommerce conversion rate on tablets rose 7.7%, from 2.34% to 2.52%. Smartphones trailed tablets, with a conversion rate of 1.18%, but this was up 32.6% year over year, from 0.89%. Desktops saw their average conversion rate drop 3.5%, from 3.47% to 3.35%.

Results from April 2015 research by TimeTrade support the notion that mobile’s role is much smaller when it comes to completing purchases. When US internet users were asked about activities conducted via mobile device during the path to purchase, 61% said they compared prices, and 50% said they researched different products, with some of that activity likely taking place in-store. When it came time to buy, just 13% said they used mobile.