Mobile Maestro mobile payments app now live with Austria Card support

Maestro cardholders in Austria are now able to make payments just by waving their mobile devices in front of a contactless payment terminal.

Following a successful field trial in Linz (Upper Austria), the solution is now made available to Austrian cardholders in the more than 250,000 PayPass outlets worldwide, including 35,000 contactless point-of-sale terminals in the country.

Mobile Maestro runs on Android mobile phones with 4.1 or higher operating systems.

Security-wise, the solution uses a secure element within the mobile phone which holds all the sensitive information. The datacenter is hosted by Austria Card and is certified by Visa and MasterCard for mobile provisioning. What’s more, Austria Card is also taking care of all security relevant aspects, including sensitive key management, PCI DSS compliant network infrastructure, and monitoring of the Trusted/Business Service management (BSM) system.