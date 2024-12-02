Mobile loyalty features, appealing to UK smartphone owners - report

Based on May 2014 polling by Marketing Sciences, 49% of respondents are interested in collecting loyalty points, 43% to redeem vouchers and 32% of respondents were interested in making payments up to GBP 20 (USD 31.25). Only 15% said the same for unlimited payments. These low percentages were likely due to trust issues.

The study—which defined a mobile wallet as “a secure app on your smartphone which can hold all your debit/credit cards but also loyalty cards, vouchers and travel cards”, argues that mobile wallets are appealing due to the fact, among others, that respondents saw little risk when using a loyalty card via a mobile wallet.