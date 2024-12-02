Mobile is the key to boost online shopping

According to a study conducted by BuzzCity, a mobile advertising network, and commissioned by the MMA, nearly half of mobile users (48%) made purchases online regularly, and 1 in 5 customers browse products online before buying in stores.

Findings illustrate that in some countries mobile has become the most dominant shopping channel. In the Asia-Pacific region mobile leads the way for shopping, as more of the population turn to mobile as their primary device. A third (32%) shop with their mobiles compared to a fifth (21%) who shop via their computers.

Further growth in mobile is expected as nearly one in three (30%) of respondents said that they would consider using their mobiles for shopping.

The study also shows that more people are leaving stores without making a purchase for a variety of reasons, starting with 22% leaving stores for a better deal online (compared to 13% in 2013) and continuing with 27% who could not find what they wanted in stores (compared to 14% in 2013). This concludes with fewer customers engaging with shop assistants and consequently not making it to the checkout.

The survey was conducted among 3590 respondents from 26 countries including 11 Asia-Pacific markets.