Mobile Embrace, Telenor to provide direct carrier billing in Norway

Under the terms of the agreement, Mobile Embrace will bring Telenor Group customers mobile-optimized products and services across a range of verticals, and the ability to pay with direct carrier billing.

Customer acquisition, management and billing will be powered by Mobile Embraces digital distribution network — through its Media Trading Desk that buys and manages mobile advertising— and Mobile Embraces Customer Management Platform that integrates mobile billing with digital products and services.

Telenor Group has 176 million mobile subscriptions and its mobile operations extend to 13 markets across the Nordic region, Central and Eastern Europe and in Asia.

In November 2013, Dutch digital security company Gemalto entered an agreement with mobile operator Telenor and financial services provider DNB to provide TSM Nordic, a company owned by Telenor and DNB, with mobile contactless technology.