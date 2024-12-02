Mobile commerce grows over 100 percent YOY in China

According to iResearch Global (via Evigo.com), mobile shopping, game purchase, market and value added services were all strong contributing factors to the revenue.

Chinese enterprises are increasingly involved in the mobile industry, further bolstering an economy of wearable technology and mobile.

Ecommerce enterprises, start-ups as well as traditional businesses witnessed enormous potential and commercial value in the m-commerce industry, and the market has seen competition heating up.

In recent news, Chinas privately-held Dalian Wanda Group has revealed plans to launch a USD 813 million ecommerce joint venture with 2 domestic internet companies. These 2 local companies include Tencent Holdings and Baidu, according to two sources familiar with the investment.