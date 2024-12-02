Mobile card payment solution launches in South Africa

The Edge, a Chip & PIN card reader that plugs into a smartphone, and coupled with the iKhokha mobile app, transforms the phone into a secure mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminal, and it enables merchants to process card payments in South Africa.

Using the Edge, a range of South African businesses are also able to tender cash, card and mobile transactions, sell value-added services (such as airtime) and monitor and track sales performance and transactional history through the mobile app. The solution is available to all businesses irrespective of their bank.