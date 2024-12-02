Mobile banking app preps for UK launch

Most of the Amaiz team are based in Russia, but its sights are firmly set on the crowded UK market.

Amaiz calls itself a neobank and its website doesn’t offer a lot of details at the moment. However, the company intends to provide smart analytics to manage and monitor all payments, categorised by tags and create spending reports.

Alongside fund protection and a 24/7 service, the app also lets users access and monitor funds in different bank accounts.

There is no specific launch data yet, and Amaiz is currently recruiting for more developers.