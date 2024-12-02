Mobile Arts rolls out direct carrier billing with SLA Digital

Direct carrier billing (DCB) is an alternative digital payment channel to traditional forms of payment like credit and debit card. By leveraging the service, content providers will be able to enter new markets and access a new pool of potential customers.

Due to this service, Mobile Arts will help merchants and content providers to start in-app subscriptions in new and existing markets. Their solution, APP-IT UP, converts any content portal to a mobile application-based subscription product by integrating a smart SDK.

SLA Digital continues to work with Mobile Arts on expanding its connectivity through SLA Digitals portfolio of Mobile Operators across the Middle East and Asia, according to the press release.