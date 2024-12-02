mobilcom-debitel selects Wirecard for mobile payments

As a part of the agreement, mobilcom-debitel, a network-independent German mobile service provider, becomes one of the first telecommunications providers in Europe to use host card emulation technology (HCE) for mobile payment solutions. The app can be used to make mobile payments at any NFC-enabled POS terminal which accepts Mastercard Contactless payments. Another special feature is that users can also shop online with the digital prepaid Mastercard which forms the basis of the app.

The app also gives an overview of the whole transaction process. Leaflets in product packaging and push notifications will keep consumers with the preinstalled boon app informed about the solution. They can register and get started in a matter of minutes by using bank transfer or credit card to load the account linked to the virtual credit card provided to them.

