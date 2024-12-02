Mobil Park inks deal with Seamless on m-payments with SEQR

With SEQR, 15 minutes before the time of parking runs out, a reminder is sent via a text message. The user is then set to be able to extend the parking time directly from the smartphone without having to return to the parking lot.

In addition to paying for parking, SEQR can be used to pay in stores, online, for peer to peer transfers, donate to charity, connect loyalty programs, save receipts digitally and redeem offers directly through the app.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution on the Swedish market that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.

In recent news, Finnish sporting goods chain Top-Sport has entered a strategic partnership with Seamless, a Swedish mobile commerce software company, for the latter’s mobile wallet SEQR.