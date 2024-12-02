



In a bid to equip both businesses and consumers with access to several payment options, including credit and debit cards, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and digital wallets, ZaakPay integrated with Meta to include an embedded payment solution within WhatsApp. As of the announcement, users are set to be able to conduct transactions leveraging MobiKwik Wallet, ZIP, and Pocket UPI, benefiting from increased flexibility and services that can meet their unique payment preferences.











ZaakPay’s commitment to improving payments across India

The integration with Meta focuses on allowing micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to grow their reach by utilising WhatsApp’s user base, especially in tier-II and tier-III cities. Also, the current move intends to ensure secure payments directly within WhatsApp chats, which in turn augments both customer convenience and business efficiency. According to ZaakPay’s officials, by merging their company’s secure payment gateway with WhatsApp’s user base, the firm plans to further support Indians in making payments more conveniently and efficiently. The two companies plan to develop an ecosystem where shopping, payments, and business engagement are conducted in a single place.



Additionally, by working with WhatsApp, ZaakPay underlines the increasing importance of digital and conversational commerce, which optimises transactions and advances financial inclusion whilst supporting businesses of all sizes.



Furthermore, ZaakPay centres its efforts on enabling businesses to accept payments across multiple means, including credit and debit cards, UPI, net banking, digital wallets, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options. Currently, as part of its offering, the firm delivers online checkouts, payment links, and QR code-based payments.





Other companies introducing payments through WhatsApp