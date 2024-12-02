MobiKwik to boost e-cash payments at Brand Factory, E-Zone

India-based, Brand Factory is a discount retail chain with over 41 outlets present in over 20 cities, and E-zone is an electronics retail outlet present across all Big Bazaar, Hometown and Central retail outlets.

The tie up further strengthens MobiKwiks strategic relationship with Future Group to mobilize users to adopt e-cash.

Brand Factory outlets host several Indian and International fashion brands like Levis, Pepe Jeans, Wrangler, Provogue, Arrow, Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Louis Phillippe, Allen Solly amongst others.

MobiKwiks association with Future Group started with Big Bazaar and later the company powered Indias first cashless mall, Central.

Users can locate all stores nearby their location using MobiKwiks hyperlocal feature Nearby on the app.

The feature also shows cash deposit locations. Furthermore, users who pay using MobiKwik at these outlets can avail cash-backs and offers too.