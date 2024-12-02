Mobikwik teams up with Suvidhaa to enable mobile payments

The partnership enables MobiKwik’s customers to recharge their mobile wallets from any Suvidhaa outlets across the country by depositing cash. Customers can download the MobiKwik app from Google Play Store, Windows store, Apple store or from www.mobikwik.com. After registering themselves by using their mobile number and email id, they need to walk into any Suvidhaa store and get cash deposited in their MobiKwik wallet.

Through the mobile wallet app, a registered customer can put money in his virtual wallet account with MobiKwik for paying for various e-services such as utility bill payments, recharges, instant money transfers, movie ticket booking, gifting.

Recently, Mobikwik has partnered CashCare, a lending platform, to offer instant micro loans to wallet users running short on balance while making a purchase.